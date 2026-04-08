News Anchor Dead at 72: Network Confirms Jamal Rayyan’s Death

Jamal Rayyan, a pioneering Palestinian news anchor and one of the most recognizable faces of Al Jazeera, has died at the age of 72, the network confirmed.

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Rayyan died on March 15, 2026, in Qatar following a distinguished broadcasting career that spanned more than five decades. He was the first ever face of Al Jazeera when the channel launched almost 30 years ago.

Reports indicate that he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, which led to his death.

Al Jazeera announced his passing and honored his role as a founding figure in the network’s history. Rayyan became the first presenter to appear on the channel when it launched in 1996, delivering its inaugural news bulletin and helping define its editorial voice.

Jamal Rayyan Covered Significant Global Events

Throughout his career, Rayyan covered major global and regional events, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as the Arab Spring. His commanding on-air presence and distinctive delivery made him a trusted voice for millions of viewers across the Arab world.

Born in Tulkarm in 1953, Rayyan began his journalism career in 1974 with Jordanian radio and television. He later worked with several prominent international broadcasters, including the BBC Arabic Service and other regional networks, before joining Al Jazeera at its inception.

At Al Jazeera, he played a key role not only as an anchor but also as a mentor to younger journalists. Al Jazeera Media Network’s Director General Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani said Rayyan was the “cornerstone” of the network’s identity and a “fixture in the hearts of its audiences. “

“He was a role model to his peers and a professional touchstone for generations of journalists, who learned from him the nuances of linguistic precision, the art of authoritative broadcasting, and the weight of media’s mission,” he said in a statement.

“In his passing, Al Jazeera loses a figure synonymous with its origins and heritage.”

Rayyan leaves behind a lasting impact on generations of journalists and audiences alike, marking the end of an era in Arab television news.