New York Man Allegedly Crushed Wife’s Brain Stem, Left Her To Suffer For Hours On The Floor

A 50-year-old New York man, Jose Lequerica, is accused of brutally beating his wife, Asli Ak, 54, back in November 2024. Lequerica’s alleged beating ended up crushing her brain stem. Instead of calling 911, the man left his dying wife on the floor to suffer, according to authorities.

A release issued by the Queens County District Attorney’s Office detailed that the incident occurred during the evening hours of November 15, 2024. Lequerica allegedly struck Ak multiple times on her face, head, and body.

The DA’s Office alleged that, for two hours, Lequerica left the apartment following the beating. Then, the man returned to the residence and allegedly slept on the couch without checking on Ak.

The following morning, on November 16, 2023, Lequerica entered the apartment bedroom and found Ak unconscious on the floor at around 10:45 a.m., as per the DA’s office. Allegedly, Lequerica only called 911 until 6:22 p.m.

Asli Ak was rushed to a local hospital. She, unfortunately, was declared brain dead on November 20, 2024. An autopsy was conducted on her body. A medical examiner determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, with the manner of death being ruled a homicide.

Crushed Brain Stem

The autopsy also revealed the extent of her injuries. Reportedly, the brutal beating had caused severe head injuries, which caused swelling inside her head. As a result, her brain stem was crushed.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Jose Lequerica was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. As per Law & Crime, he is currently being held without bail, waiting for his next court appearance on August 12.

“Domestic violence is a plague in our communities that must be rooted out at the core,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Far too often, victims are made to feel isolated and alone, leading to heartbreaking results. Please know that there are resources available to help you safely escape a dangerous domestic situation.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Ak’s brother, Osman Ak, looking to raise funds for Asli’s defense and memorial. The fundraiser is still active.

“The light that was Asli’s life had an extensive reach,” Osman said of his sister. “From her days as a teacher to her time with children as a nanny, Asli touched the hearts of many.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.