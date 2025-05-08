Judge Breaks Down In Tears During Sentencing Of Child Killer

Judges are expected to maintain composure while reviewing evidence and sentencing suspects for their crimes. However, they are only human, and one judge broke down in tears after examining a harrowing crime that claimed the life of a 12-year-old.

Judge Camile L. Neider of the Second District Court of Utah sentenced Shane Jesse Peterson, 47, on May 6, 2025. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Peterson was in court following the death of his 12-year-old son, Gavin, on July 9, 2024.

Gavin was severely malnourished before he died. He was reportedly given ‘a piece of bread with mustard’ to eat daily, along with a half-empty cup of water. The outlet explains that Gavin was also locked in an empty room under constant video surveillance. When authorities found him, he was ‘visibly emancipated’ and his internal organs had ‘shut down completely.’

Authorities say that Gavin died at Weber County hospital after enduring ‘unimaginable suffering.’

The Judge Tells Peterson He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Called A Father

KSL News Utah shared a recording of the court hearing. Judge Nieder heard a letter from Gavin’s sister and a statement from the Prosecution. She broke down while reading the horrific details in the Autopsy Report. Fighting back tears, Nieder said, “I can tell you this is part of why the state has kept their presentation short.” After maintaining her composure, Nieder addressed Peterson directly, saying, “As a Judge, we are here to sentence based on the facts. But nobody sits here devoid of emotion. You don’t have to be a parent, you don’t have to be a criminal, you don’t have to be any of those things to think ‘oh, maybe this should be wrong.'”

Nieder continued, “You were Gavin’s dad. I don’t think you deserve that title anymore, but there’s nothing that can be done to change it. You certainly were not his father, and you certainly were not his protector.” She pointed out that this is the first time in 25 years that she has been teary in court.

During sentencing, Nieder said, “I agree that you should be given the maximum sentence. I am going to run it consecutive. I am also going to encourage the board to keep you until you die.” Peterson was sentenced to up to life behind bars.