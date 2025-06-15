Austin, Texas Man Who Kidnapped And Killed Army Veteran Learns Fate In Court

Naasson Hazzard, a 28-year-old Austin, Texas, man, will spend the rest of his life in prison after kidnapping and killing Army veteran Caleigha Zangari back in August 2024.

His sentencing was reported by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas. After being indicted for federal charges of kidnapping resulting in death in October 2024, a jury convicted Hazzard. On Thursday, June 12, U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay sentenced him to life in federal prison.

“The tremendous, relentless work of multiple law enforcement partners brought the terrible acts of this predator to light, and the jury answered the call for justice by finding him guilty,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson said. “Now, the life sentence he will serve reflects the value and sanctity of this victim’s life. We hope that this sentence helps her family in the healing process.”

Reportedly, video evidence presented during the trial showed Zangari entering Hazzard’s semi-truck in Dallat at 9:27 p.m. on August 15, 2024. Eight days later, unfortunately, her decomposing body was found in a wooded area in Pittsburg, Texas. She had a plastic bag wrapped around her head.

Kidnapped And Murdered

Further evidence showed during Hazzard’s trial revealed that Hazzard had picked up Zangari “with the expectation of engaging in a sex act.” After Zangari got into Hazzard’s truck, he drove to a nearby parking lot. Seventeen minutes later, Hazzard drove for hours until reaching the aforementioned Pittsburg wooded area.

He remained at the wooded area for an hour and texted his boss that he would be out sick for a day. During that “sick day,” Hazzard and his wife returned to the scene and then had dinner in Tyler, Texas.

During the days that followed, Hazzard began erasing his online location-sharing accounts and cleaned his bus with bleach. Evidence showed he searched “how many years for first second and third degree murders,” while his wife searched “Pittsburg Texas news.”

Zangari’s brother delivered a victim impact statement during Naasson Hazzard’s sentencing hearing.

“Your Honor, Naasson didn’t just take a life. He destroyed futures. He created a ripple effect of suffering that reaches further than he could ever understand,” the brother said. “Her life mattered. And her death must mean something.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release, Caleigha Zangari’s funeral was held with full military honors.