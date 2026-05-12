actress-dyes-her-hair-red-after-10-years-as-a-blonde

A fan-favorite content creator and actress decided to see if redheads have more fun, ditching her signature blonde locks for a fiery new look.



Alanah Pearce documented her journey from blande blonde to redhead bombshell in a recent YouTube vlog for her 112,000 subscribers. The video kicks off with Pearce (along with her adorable doggy, Banjo), sporting her signature platinum locks, on her way to Santa Monica-based Eco Color Lab.



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“After ten years of being blonde, I’m dying my hair red,” she declares early in the video as she drives.

The Iron Lung actress confessed she’d committed the ultimate blonde cardinal sin: letting her roots grow out. Pearce also confessed that while she preferred the striking platinum white look, her hectic travel schedule often left her with a more “lived-in” blonde that she wasn’t a fan of.

Actress Alanah Pearce rocking her formerly blonde hair at the ‘Iron Lung’ premiere in December 2025. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach)

The actress, who starred in a standout segment of the 2024 horror anthology V/H/S Beyond, revealed another industry horror story: casting directors claiming she’d look better as a brunette. This led to her donning a brown wig for an upcoming role and discovering the arcane science of hair dyeing. Apparently, if you’re rocking platinum locks, you can’t just jump to brunette. As Pearce explained, you need a red base first, otherwise, your hair turns a ghastly green.

The red hair also ties in with her recently launched production company, Charred Pictures, which features a flame in its logo.

Actress Alanah Pearce Reveals Her New Red Hair After a Decade as a Blonde

The video then treats fans to a time-lapse of the dyeing process, culminating in a big reveal. In a selfie video, Pearce shows off her new ‘do. “I really like it,” she declared, adding that she felt her eyes looked “way more green.”

Meanwhile, fans showed their support for the big folicile switch up in the comments section.

“The white felt like a trademark, but the red fits surprisingly well. It’s almost odd,” one onlooker wrote. “Your white/silver hair was peak and iconic, but I totally get the want for change. Red suits you very well,” a second fan echoed. “It’s a great look, and you have the added bonus of not bursting into flames in sunlight like an actual redhead,’ a third fan joked.

In the meantime, Pearce is embracing her red-hot pitstop on the road to brunette, changing all of her social media avatars to show off the new fiery look. Here’s hoping the transition to “boring brunette” doesn’t leave her seeing red.