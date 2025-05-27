New York Bus Driver Accused Of Holding Students Captive During Unhinged Rant

A Brooklyn school bus driver, who was transporting students to a local elementary school, has been accused of holding them captive for a prolonged amount of time. During this alleged incident, the driver, unnamed, went on an unhinged rant, stating that “Jews killed Jesus.”

According to the New York Post, citing parent and school sources, the incident took place on Friday, May 23. Reportedly, the driver was transporting the students to the Brooklyn Prospect International Elementary Charter School. However, at some point, the driver pulled over.

What followed was a prolonged rant filled with antisemitic connotations, with the driver claiming that Jews killed Jesus, as per student parents.

“They basically killed him because he said he was the son of God,” the driver reportedly said to the children. “These were religious leaders who killed him.”

While giving his unhinged rant, the driver also went on to talk about heaven and hell. He even criticized atheists for believing in the Big Bang theory.

“Well, who created the ‘Big Bang,'” the driver said, according to many student accounts. “They ain’t going to be able to answer you. They’re going to get stuck.”

‘I Am With You Always’

Meanwhile, the elementary school students began texting their parents, telling them what the driver was saying. Among them was a Jewish student, who reportedly broke down in tears during the man’s rant.

The bus driver would then “distribute religious merchandise to students,” according to a note sent by the school to parents. As he handed out “I Am With You Always” hats with a black cross inscribed in them, the driver also asked students to recite a prayer with him.

Additionally, he would also make remarks such as “If we believe in him, we will be saved” and “The only one who can free you all is Jesus Christ.”

Following the rant, the students eventually made it to the school. They were all 30 minutes late-

“What pissed me off is the kids were late to school,” one parent said. “The driver definitely held the kids captive.”

The driver, who is employed by Jofaz Transportation, has been suspended after the incident took place. The school administration, as per the outlet, has also filed a formal complaint and requested a new school bus driver.

Regarding the driver’s claims, Pope Paul VI in his 1964 “Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions,” stated that Jesus’ crucifixion “cannot be charged against all the Jews, without distinction, then alive, nor against the Jews of today.”