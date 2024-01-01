‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Viewers Torch Post Malone on His Shorts, Hat During Performance

Pop superstar Post Malone was many performers to hit the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage this year. As per usual, Malone was wearing a very unique outfit that was unlike anything else viewers at home had ever seen before.

As soon as Malone stepped foot on stage, people watching on their couches quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his ensemble…

Post Malone is rocking the Micah Parsons jersey live from NYE Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/amcPy92snZ — Rich Laskowski 🥋 (@REGIONRAT) January 1, 2024

Post Malone Rocks Crazy Outfit, Does Wild Dance Moves on New Year’s Eve Show

On top of the outfit, Malone was also doing some pretty wild dancing while on stage. Twitter users weren’t shy about sharing their feelings on his entire presentation.

“Post Malone scaring the hell out of me right now,” wrote one user.

// Post Malone scaring the hell out of me right now. — Celeste Tommo ♥︎ |Parody| (@BratOfHabit) January 1, 2024

Another user pointed out how Malone had no drip — or style. Depending on your point of view, you either very much agree or disagree with their opinion on Malone’s outfit.

wtf is post malone wearing ? NO DRIP — nye ✨ (@sincerely_nyee) January 1, 2024

Finally, one user had to crack a joke about how short Malone’s shorts were. Let’s be honest, those bad boys are pretty short…

“Post Malone going for the ball drop before midnight with those shorts.”