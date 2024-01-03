New Year’s Eve Sea of Smartphones Video Horrifies the Internet

Just seconds before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, a sea of smartphones was quick to not only capture the start of 2024 but also horrify social media users from around the world.

In one of his recent posts on X (formerly Twitter), Luke Rudkowski was quick to share his thoughts on the now-infamous sight in Paris. “This clip is absolutely terrifying to me,” he declared. The clip featured hundreds of bystanders holding up their phones as the New Year’s Eve clock counted down on the Arc de Triomphe. Even after the countdown, no one was jumping up and down celebrating the new year.

This clip is absolutely terrifying to me pic.twitter.com/YwzmuznSOZ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 1, 2024

Others were quick to point out the disturbing scene and wondered exactly what was going on. “No one jumping around? Celebrating? Kissing? Hugging? High-fiving strangers even? Nothing?”

Another X user couldn’t help but be skeptical. “This is AI. It’s gotta be. That’s 50k people, at least. There isn’t a single outburst in the entire crowd. No one going crazy in the whole frame. The camera is almost too steady. Look at each phone as it ‘records.’ There’s a luminescent Dr. Mario pill at the top of everyone. Mine doesn’t have that.”

Meanwhile, an X user couldn’t help but find it ironic that people were outraged by the video. “The irony of this is that we all watch this clip with disdain… Thanks to the guy who videoed it with his phone so that we all could watch it on our phone and then comment about it on our phones because we are all watching life through our phones.”

More Than 800,000 People Celebrated New Year’s Eve in Paris

According to RFI, more than 800,000 people celebrated New Year’s Eve in Paris. It was revealed that during the festivities, DJs and musicians performed while there was a massive fireworks display right at midnight just above the Arc de Triomphe.

Also featured at the epic New Year’s Eve event were Olmphic-themed images as the city prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

It was further reported that 90,000 police and 5,000 French soldiers were on duty throughout France. There were a total of 6,000 in Paris on Sunday evening. RFI reported that a similar security protocol is going to be used during the international games.

Interior minister, Gérald Darmanin stated there were a few major incidents during the New Year’s Eve event and more than 200 people were arrested that evening in Paris. Close to 400 people were arrested across the country, with a total of 745 vehicles burned during out-of-control celebrations.