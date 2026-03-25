New ‘Moana’ Movie Reveals Trailer, And Fans Have Only One Thing To Say

Disney’s live-action remake of Moana is on the horizon, only 10 years after the original was released. With the release of the trailer, fans have only one thing to say.

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What is that wig?

On March 23, Disney released the Moana trailer. Although I’m biased against the relentless live-action remakes the animation studio is pumping out, I must say, they did do Tamatoa (the shiny crab) justice.

Despite the stunning CGI visuals, the incredible crab, and the enchanting water animation, one thing stuck out to everyone who watched the trailer. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wig.

If you skip to the one-minute mark of the trailer, you get to see the glorious sight of The Rock rocking a wig. And honestly, it’s laughable. Viewers flooded the comment section of the trailer with criticisms and jabs directed at the atrocious wig they decided to throw on top of The Rock’s head.

I know he’s super famous and the voice actor of Maui in the original film, but, aside from the tattoos and their genuinely impressive animation, The Rock looks nothing like Maui. And the wig is the ragged cherry on top.

Internet Rips The Rock’s Wig Apart In New ‘Moana’ Trailer

If you need a good laugh today, check out some of the comments ridiculing the wig choice for our live-action Maui.

“That wig they put on the rock is killing me,” one laughed.

“They slapped a Tyler Perry wig on him and called it a day,” joked another.

“Maui looks bald even with the wig,” pointed out a third.

“Maui genuinely looks like an SNL Skit,” one more chimed in.

So, the wig is bad. But many others had wider criticisms, over the need for such a remake and the fact that a live-action movie is mostly CGI.

“What else can I say except, ‘Why did we need this?'” a critic referenced.

“Wow this would look great animated,” sarcastically quipped another.

“If I saw this movie on a plane, I would walk out,” one wrote, making me laugh out loud.

Just a word of warning, the Moana live-action remake is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.