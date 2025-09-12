New Jersey Parents Allegedly Held Daughter Captive For Years In ‘House Of Horrors’ Using Bucket As Toilet

A New Jersey couple is accused of holding their daughter captive for seven excruciating years. Allegedly, Brenda Spencer and Branndon Mosley, 38 and 41, respectively, kept their now-18-year-old daughter to live in a “bare room,” forced to use a bucket as a toilet.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the horrifying discovery came about on May 10, 2025. The 18-year-old female, Spencer’s daughter and Mosley’s stepdaughter, allegedly told authorities that she had been held captive for years and was the victim of sexual abuse.

An investigation carried out by authorities revealed that the alleged abuse started back in 2018. At the time, the then-girl was removed from sixth grade and confined to her mother’s house. Shortly after, shockingly, the girl was allegedly forced to live in a dog crate for about a year. She was let out “periodically,” the release added.

The alleged abuse didn’t stop there. At some point, she was forced to live chained in a padlocked bathroom, the release said. Then, she allegedly lived in a bare room, forced to use a bucket as a toilet. That bare room, according to the release, had an alarm system that alerted Spencer and Mosley if she tried to escape.

Tragically, the 18-year-old allegedly told police she was beaten with a belt and sexually abused by Branndon Mosley.

Her torture ended on Thursday, May 8, as she was able to escape the residence, assisted by a neighbor.

Shocking Discoveries, Parents Charged

Authorities searched the residence and described the living conditions as “squalid.” Inside, they found many animals, including dogs and chinchillas. Shockingly, a 13-year-old, who was also allegedly removed from school years prior, was also found in the residence.

As a result, Brenda Spencer and Branndon Mosley were arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy to commit kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault, five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child – abuse/neglect, third-degree criminal restraint, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful person, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Additionally, Mosely was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child – sexual contact.

As reported by NJ.com, their attorneys have entered not guilty pleas on their behalf. Initial proposed plea agreements reportedly entailed Spencer facing 25 years in prison and 50 years for Mosley. Should they be convicted of their charges, Mosley could face life imprisonment. Spencer, meanwhile, could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.