New Jersey Man Used Tuna Fish Cans Tu Lure Stray Cats And Kill Them: Prosecutors

A 26-year-old New Jersey man, Edwin Sanabia, is accused of luring cats with tuna fish cans and brutally torturing and killing them in Atlantic City. Allegedly, he would then dispose of their bodies in a dumpster.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Sanabia was charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty. Citing citizen sources, as well as the Atlantic City Police Department, prosecutors alleged that Sanabia lured the abandoned and stray cats into his residence by using food.

After the cats were drawn with the food, including tuna fish cans, as per the New York Post, Sanabia would then allegedly beat, torture, and kill the cats in a savage and inhumane manner. Then, he would allegedly place the cats in a dumpster located near his residence.

Sanabia also faces additional animal cruelty charges after he allegedly punched, hit, and dragged cats by their tails. He is also accused of using sticks to beat cats hiding in a makeshift shelter located on a neighbor’s property.

“The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office thanks the efforts of the Atlantic City Police Department as well as those citizens who reported these offenses,” the prosecutor’s office said. “We encourage our residents to report animal abuse and neglect to their local police departments.”

Legal Troubles

This isn’t Sanabia’s first run-in with the law. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, the 26-year-old allegedly threatened a neighbor back on June 17.

The police department alleged that Edwin Sanabia had used a knife to threaten a teenager. Additionally, police accused Sanabia of making lewd comments at the teen, exposing his genitals, and chasing him.

After failed attempts to contact Sanabia at his residence, a SWAT team entered the residence. He was not home. A day later, however, neighbors reported seeing him back at his house.

Sanabia was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and lewdness.

As per The Post, he was initially charged in the animal cruelty case in July. His case was, however, turned over to a grand jury, which ultimately indicted him on Tuesday, September 9.