New Jersey Kindergarten Aide Accused Of Striking 5-Year-Old’s Head On Metal Cabinet

An unnamed New Jersey kindergarten aide is accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl at the school. Allegedly, the aide struck the back of the girl’s head on a metal cabinet after forcibly placing her in a chair.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with the 5-year-old’s mother, only identified as Mariah, who lives in Salem County. She revealed that she was called by the John Fenwick Academy on Thursday, October 2. She was informed that her daughter was misbehaving in class. Then, she received a second call, and things took a turn for the worse.

“I received a call from the principal stating that I needed to come to the school immediately,” Mariah said. “When I asked if my daughter was in trouble or OK, she said she didn’t want to talk about it over the phone.”

Upon arriving at the school, Mariah learned that her daughter had been injured. She immediately demanded police presence. However, the school allegedly told her that they “do not contact the police” and that they were “doing an internal investigation.” Additionally, they sent the paraprofessional home.

A police report filed after the incident and obtained by the outlet accused the kindergarten aide, unidentified, of “forcefully” placing the 5-year-old in a chair. As a result, the back of the girl’s head struck a metal cabinet, the document said.

Mariah’s daughter was left with bruising on her neck, arms, and legs, the outlet reported.

School Response

The Salem City School District superintendent shared a statement with CBS News Philadelphia. The superintendent explained that they cannot comment “on any specific individual student or personnel matter,” and that they are handling the incident internally.

“We want to assure our families and the public that any concern is taken seriously,” the statement read. “All matters are handled internally with the utmost care, thoroughness, and fairness, ensuring full compliance with established procedures and the law.”

“The district remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the needs of our students and fostering a positive educational experience.”

Following the incident, the 5-year-old no longer wants to return to school, her mother said. Additionally, Maria has not been allowed to speak with the teacher who witnessed and reported the alleged assault. In general, she accused the school of not handling the incident properly.

“As a parent, it’s like you do whatever you can to protect your kids,” Mariah added. “But I never expected this in a kindergarten class,”

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, but no charges have been filed as of Monday, October 6. It is unknown if the kindergarten aide is still working at John Fenwick Academy.