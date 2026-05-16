madonna-needed-7-people-to-hold-up-her-met-gala-dress

Madonna wasn’t just wearing a dress at the 2026 Met Gala; she was wearing a group project, requiring seven helpers to manage her lavish gown.

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The 67-year-old pop icon arrived in style for the annual fundraising gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4. Adhering to this year’s “Costume Art” theme, Madonna sported a dramatic black Saint Laurent gown, complemented by a large, sailboat-shaped headpiece. In true maximalist fashion, the “Like a Virgin” singer enlisted a team of seven helpers to handle her elaborate outfit as she navigated the red carpet.

The seven helpers, acting as ladies in waiting, wore sheer blindfolds and simple muted dresses. They each held a piece of Madonna’s mile-long train while posing for pictures in unison.

Madonna and Anthony Vaccarello (…and seven helpers) attend the 2026 Met Gala. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The material girl also committed to the bit with long, black hair.

The Inspiration Behind Madonna’s Met Gala Dress

Meanwhile, the look was reportedly inspired by Leonora Carrington’s painting “The Temptation of St. Anthony, Fragment II.” In the painting, a woman wears a ship-shaped hat with a massive piece of fabric held by the women surrounding her. Madonna recreated the scene almost exactly—ship hat, large scarf, helpers, and all.

‘The Temptation of St. Anthony. Fragment II’ — Leonora Carrington (1945).



Madonna — Anthony Vaccarello, Yves Saint Laurent (2026).#MetGala pic.twitter.com/pR4P4tleZY — SergioOpina (@sergioopina_) May 5, 2026

Madonna even carried a horn, mirroring the figure in the painting.

“Impressive outfit. I stand by my thoughts, black-haired Madonna is a goddess, I love it!!. True to this year’s theme,” one onlooker wrote on X. “She nailed it,” another fan offered. “”Sometimes it hits me that Madonna is still alive when I see her serving it every time she shows up, and I genuinely feel happy about it,” yet another fan chimed in.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

However, not everyone was feeling it.

“Remember the good old days when celebrities were beautiful, and fashion looked good?” they joked.