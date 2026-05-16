Kate Beckinsale Set to Star in Final Installment of Beloved Horror Film Franchise

Kate Beckinsale, who has spent a good chunk of her career dispatching werewolves in the Underworld franchise, is about to take on a different kind of undead.

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Deadline reports that the 52-year-old has been cast as the lead in Twilight of the Dead, the long-awaited final instalment of George A. Romero’s legendary zombie horror film series, which kicked off with 1968’s Night of the Living Dead.

The horror project, backed by the Romero estate, has recently been revamped with a new cast, director, and financiers. Beckinsale replaces former lead Milla Jovovich, and additional casting is underway.

Per Deadline, the film will be “set on a decimated earth where the last vestiges of humanity are trapped between warring factions and an evolving undead threat.”

Doron and Yoav Paz, the brothers behind The Golem and Plan A, will direct the film, taking over from Brad Anderson. Stunt veteran Ho Sung Pak (Bullet Train) is set to direct the action sequences.

It’s unclear if the script, which originated from a treatment by Romero before his death in 2017, will also be updated. Romero’s original story served as the foundation for the previous script, which was penned by Joe Knetter (Blind), Robert Lucas, and Paolo Zelati.

However, this appears to be the last hurrah for the series, regardless of box office results.

Deadline pointed out that “the producers previously told us they haven’t closed the door on the possibility of additional movies in a new franchise should this new one go well.”

Filmmakers ‘Thrilled’ to Have Kate Beckinsale Starring in Final George A. Romero Project

Suzanne Romero, George A. Romero’s widow, will produce the film. She is joined by producers John Baldecchi and Sarah Donnelly of Roundtable Entertainment, Bob Yari of Magenta Light, Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment, and Kenneth Kim, Ho Sung Pak, and George Furla of Aanaxion.

“Stepping into Romero’s world is the ultimate privilege for any genre filmmaker,” the Paz Brothers gushed in a joint statement. “This is more than a continuation; it’s a responsibility. We are committed to honoring his voice while delivering a visceral, terrifying, impactful experience for today’s audience that resonates beyond the screen.”

“We’re thrilled to have Kate Beckinsale starring in Twilight of the Dead,” Baldecchi added. “Her extraordinary talent, emotional range, and commanding screen presence make her the perfect actress to lead a final chapter worthy of George’s legacy.”

Romero’s zombie epic spans six films to date. Following Night of the Living Dead, he released Dawn of the Dead in 1978 and Day of the Dead in 1985. After a resurgence in the genre’s popularity, spurred by the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake and the horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead (2004), Romero returned to his series. He then directed Land of the Dead (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007), and Survival of the Dead (2009).

Meanwhile, Twilight of the Dead was first announced in 2021. Anderson joined the project in 2023, followed by the casting of Jovovich and Betty Gabriel in 2024. The film is currently being introduced by The Syndicate at the Cannes film market.