The Big New Jersey Drone Mystery Has Been Solved

Months after drones in New Jersey sparked curiosity and wild conspiracy theories, details about the mysterious aircrafts’ origin have surfaced.

During the first press briefing of President Donald Trump’s second administration on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the new White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced the mysterious drones were “authorized” to be flown by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones,” Leavitt explained, per ABC News. After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons.”

She further pointed out that drones are also used by recreational and private individuals who just enjoy flying them. “In time, it got worse due to curiosity,” she continued. “This was not the enemy.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s office first reported the mysterious drones on Nov. 19. In November and December, temporary flight restrictions were announced in New Jersey.

Just before he headed to the Oval Office, President Trump shared his thoughts about the mysterious drones by suggesting that his predecessor, President Joe Biden, knew more than it was revealed to the public about the flying objects.

“They know where it came from and where it went,” President Trump stated in December. “And for some reason, they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows, and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.”

President Trump Vowed to Have a Report on the Mystery New Jersey Drone ‘About One Day’ Into His Second Term

President Trump also stated that he would give a report on the drones “about one day” into his second term.

“Because I think it’s ridiculous that they are not telling you about what’s going on with the drones,” he declared on Jan. 9.

The Biden administration also stated on Dec. 16 that while there were indeed drones flying over New Jersey, it was a “combination” of lawful aerial activity.

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones,” the joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the FAA and the Department of Defense revealed.

The FAA previously warned the U.S. government would have used “deadly force” against drones that pose a threat.