New Hampshire Family Of 4, Including 2 Children, Found Dead In Third Suspected Murder-Suicide In A Week

A New Hampshire family of four, including two children aged 8 and 6, was found dead inside their home. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential murder-suicide, potentially the third case of its kind in just a week across the country.

According to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Justice, four members of the same family were found dead inside their Madbury home on Monday, August 18.

The deceased were identified as Emily Long, 34, Ryan Long, 48, Parker Long, 8, and Ryan Long, 6. All four suffered gunshot wounds. Additionally, a toddler was found alive and unharmed inside the home.

Currently, detectives are investigating the incident as a potential murder-suicide. Autopsies have been scheduled for August 20, which will determine the victims’ manners and causes of death.

No motive has been revealed by authorities, and the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

Parents Remembered

As reported by NBC10, Ryan Long was identified as a school psychologist at Oyster River Middle School. Oyster River Superintendent Robert Shaps addressed the incident via a statement.

“The Oyster River Cooperative School District community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of four community members,” Shaps said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those impacted during this incredibly difficult time.”

Wing-itz, a local restaurant where Emily Long worked as operations director, posted a message on Facebook.

“Our hearts and prayers are with Emily Long’s family during this incredibly challenging time. We are profoundly grief-stricken to hear of their loss. From all of us we send our sincerest condolences.”

Third Family Murder-Suicide In A Week

This incident, tragically, is the third of its nature involving a family being found dead in suspected murder-suicides.

As reported by the Oregon State Police, on Monday, August 11, authorities discovered the bodies of Chad and Hannah Behee, as well as their children, ages 11, 9, and 7. It is believed that Chad shot his family before taking his own life.

On Thursday, August 14, as per the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a family of four was found dead in Daphne, Alabama. Autopsies revealed that Kenneth O’Neil shot his wife, Larrica, and his children, Khristian, 15, and Kinsley, 11, before taking his own life.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.