Oregon Man Believed To Have Killed Family, Including 3 Children, Before Taking Own Life

A 40-year-old Oregon man, Chad Scott Behee, is believed to have killed his family, including his three children, before taking his own life in a triple murder-suicide.

According to a release issued by the Oregon State Police and shared by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), authorities came across the scene on Monday, August 11.

At around 9:37 a.m., JCSO deputies responded to a Hussey Lane residence. They were conducting a welfare check after Hannah Marie Behee had “uncharacteristically” not shown up for work.

Upon arrival, deputies observed “suspicious conditions” around the house premises. After gaining entry, the JCSO found five individuals who appeared to have been killed by a firearm.

The deceased included Hannah and three children: an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl. They had suffered gunshot wounds.

Chad was also found deceased. However, he is believed to be the one responsible for his family’s deaths before taking his own life.

Family Tragedy

The release didn’t mention the relationship between the victims. However, court records obtained by The Oregonian show that Chad and Hannah Behee co-owned the Hussey Lane residence where the bodies were found.

Furthermore, while not naming them, the three kids were identified as Chad and Hannah’s children. Hannah’s cousin, Michael Nadey, did so in a GoFundMe set up to help cover their funeral expenses.

“This devastating loss has left their family and friends in deep sorrow,” the fundraiser read. “Hannah was a loving mother, and her children were full of life and promise.”

Records obtained by the Rogue Valley Times indicate that Hannah worked as a human services case manager for the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Furthermore, court records show that Chad Scott Behee experienced a traumatic childhood. Karen Helton, Chad’s guardian back in 2002, revealed in a court letter that he had “left in an ambulance.” Reportedly, it was his “4th or 5th time cutting his wrists.”

In November 2002, Helton and Lonnie Gangestad, his other guardian, terminated their guardianship over Chad. He was 17 at the time, and he lived at a youth shelter.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.