‘New Girl’ Stars Reunite For TV Show Based on ’90s Comedy Movie

Two New Girl alums are developing a TV show based on a cult-favorite Jim Carrey movie from the ’90s.

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According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered a comedy pilot inspired by the 1996 dark comedy The Cable Guy. Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are attached to star and executive produce, making for a New Girl reunion of sorts.

The pilot order arrives almost 30 years after Ben Stiller’s dark comedy first hit theaters in June 1996. The original movie starred Matthew Broderick opposite Carrey. Sony Pictures Television will produce the new project. Its film division released the original movie. The production company behind The Boys franchise, Original Film, is also involved.

This project marks the third major collaboration for Wayans Jr. and Johnson. In addition to New Girl, the pair also starred in the 2014 comedy film Let’s Be Cops.

‘New Girl’ stars Damon Wayans Jr.and Jake Johnson back in 2014. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Johnson also stars in the new NBC comedy series Sunset P.I. However, Deadline reports that he would be able to work on both shows if The Cable Guy pilot goes to series.

‘The Cable Guy’ TV Show Aims To Be a Spiritual Successor Rather Than a Remake

The pilot, from Rob Rosell (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and the Cobra Kai duo Joe Piarulli & Luan Thomas, aims to be less of a remake and more of a spiritual successor, much like what the Fargo TV series did for the Coen brothers film.

However, The Cable Guy TV series will keep closer ties to its source material than Fargo did. Stars Johnson and Wayans Jr. will play versions of the movie’s central characters, Chip Douglas (Carrey) and Steven Stephens (Broderick). The show also updates the 1996 premise for an era when a lot of folks are cutting their cable for streaming.

Matthew Broderick and Jim Carrey at Medieval Times in a scene from the 1996 film ‘The Cable Guy’. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

“In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone — until Steven Stephens (Wayans Jr.) calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot,” the logline reads, per Deadline. “The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing… until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship.”

This marks a long-awaited reunion for Johnson and Wayans Jr., who starred together in the original New Girl pilot. Wayans Jr. famously had to leave the show when his other series, Happy Endings, was unexpectedly renewed. Rather than recast his role of Coach, producers introduced Lamorne Morris in the second episode. This left the door open for Wayans Jr. to eventually return in Season 3, while Johnson remained a series regular for all seven seasons.

Johnson currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed opposite Tatiana Maslany. Wayans Jr. can be seen in Scary Movie, the sixth installment in the horror movie spoof franchise, in theaters now.