new-found-glory-rockstar-undergoes-brain-surgery-after-doctors-find-3-tumors

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert has undergone brain surgery after three tumors were discovered following his cancer diagnosis.

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The 45-year-old shared an update on Instagram on March 23, posting several photos of himself in the hospital.

Gilbert wrote that his health crisis began after a show in Nashville on February 20. The “My Friends Over You” hitmaker recalled that he was “struggling to control the movements of my left hand. My left leg was getting weaker by the day, and I started stumbling and falling at times.”

On Feb. 23, Gilbert went to the emergency room after experiencing concerning symptoms. There, he received devastating news: “a CT scan showed 3 new tumors had appeared in my brain.” Just four days later, on Feb. 27, “I had successful brain surgery and have been recovering in the hospital since.” He added a note of hope, sharing, “I regained function of my left hand immediately 🙏🏻”

“My radiation oncologist described it like this: ‘This is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.’ My recovery has been bumpy at times but I’m feeling much better now and getting stronger by the day. Thankful to everyone who’s checked in on me and helped my family during this lengthy and challenging journey,” Gilbert added.

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Has Been Battling Cancer For Years

The brain surgery is the latest step in Gilbert’s ongoing treatment for pheochromocytoma, a rare cancer of the adrenal gland.

Gilbert was first diagnosed with the disease in late 2021 and later shared that it had spread to his spine and lungs. In August 2025, he revealed that he was undergoing further treatment after doctors discovered a “small spot in my back.”

Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory performs in 2016. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)

While the road has been difficult, the New Found Glory guitarist’s latest update shared some hopeful moments. Along with photos of himself recovering and doing physical therapy, Gilbert included photos of his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, visiting him in the hospital. In one particularly touching photo, he held up a note from their 4-year-old daughter, Lily, which said, “I love you! You’re the best! See you soon.”

“Can’t use my phone much yet and have a lot of messages to catch up on. More stories to come when my brain is working well again. Love you all and am looking forward to sharing more music and fun with you as we come out of this ❤️,” Gilbert concluded.