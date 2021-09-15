New Development On Wendy Williams’ Health Condition

Wendy Williams’ health is deteriorating. The controversial talk show host just got some bad news that will result in about a month away from the camera. Here’s what’s going on.

Undergoing Evaluation

Earlier this week, a statement was released on Williams’ behalf explaining that she would miss her promotional activities due to an undisclosed health issue. We now know more, as a new statement has been released. In order to comply with union protocols, the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show will not start until October 4. Williams has tested positive for COVID-19. The breakthrough case means she’ll be quarantining for the time being.

Williams tested positive despite having received the COVID-19. Judging by her show’s Instagram page, she also takes necessary precautions by wearing a mask outside. A certain amount of breakthrough cases can be expected after any vaccination, so let’s just hope Williams is feeling alright.

A-List Company

There are numerous celebrities that have come down with COVID-19. For many, the virus became a genuine concern when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came down with the coronavirus. Shortly thereafter, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert famously touched a bunch of media microphones right before his own diagnosis. Within one month, the entire world changed.

Even with vaccines in play, the virus still thrives. Jeff Bridges came down with COVID-19 in the middle of his fight with cancer, but luckily he beat both of them. Joe Rogan tested positive last month and took some horse dewormer to treat it, a treatment the FDA does not recommend.

Health Issues Abound

Thanks to some rather erratic behavior, questions about Williams’ physical and mental health are increasingly common. The Globe claimed she suffered a stroke on the air, but that was completely off base. It later said her fans were worried about her because her hair was uncombed in some Instagram photos. Alarmist stories like this prove the public’s interest in Williams, but can’t be relied on for any kind of accuracy.

Some of the most hurtful stories came from the National Enquirer. In February, it claimed she was in dire need of “emergency psychological care.” A few months later, it claimed she needed to use a diaper. These stories were just crass hit pieces. Williams is a controversial figure who’s never been afraid to cause a scandal, but targeting her health is just low. Here’s hoping she recovers from COVID-19.