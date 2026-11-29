New information has been revealed about the death of former child actor Christian Cousins, best known for his role in the film Kindergarten Cop. He was 43.

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According to TMZ, Cousins’ brother hadn’t heard from him for a few days and asked police to perform a welfare check.

Police arrived at Cousins’ home shortly after noon on Oct. 20, according to police records obtained by the outlet. When they got inside the home, they found him dead on the couch.

There was nothing suspicious at the scene, police noted. The coroner took control of the body.

Cousins’ half-brother Jonas Roeser shared a tribute on Instagram two days after his death.

“I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” Roeser wrote.

Photo by Imagine Entertainment – © 1990

He revealed that his brother, who shared his roles with his twin Joseph Cousins, had been “very sick with liver disease.”

“It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

“On behalf of his father, Peter Cousins, his twin brother, Joseph Cousins and myself, his half brother, Jonas, thank you for the overwhelming kindness you have shown our family,” Roeser wrote in another post.

In addition to the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy, Cousins appeared in Critters 3, Intruders, and Twin Sitters.

During a Zoom to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kindergarten Cop in 2020, Cousins revealed that he was an executive in a furniture business and co-owner of a CBD business, People reported.