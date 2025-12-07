New ‘Deal or No Deal’ Reboot in the Works

The banker isn’t done yet. After a spin-off that didn’t quite cash in, Deal or No Deal is making a comeback with a reboot.

Endemol Shine North America is reportedly developing a new version of the classic game show following the cancellation of Deal or No Deal Island, according to Deadline.

Hosted by Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello, Deal or No Deal Island attempted to blend the classic briefcase game with Survivor-style physical challenges. It ran for two seasons on NBC before getting the boot.

Alexis Lete and Joe Manganiello on ‘Deal or No Deal Island.’ (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC via Getty Images)

Banijay Americas producers are reportedly betting that bringing back the studio format will appeal to networks and streamers looking for a budget-friendly, dependable game show option.

The American Version of ‘Deal or No Deal’ Debuted Back in 2005

Deal or No Deal premiered on NBC in December 2005, hosted by Howie Mandel. The show ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2010, then for a fifth season in 2018. Between these runs, the format entered syndication in 2008, producing over 300 half-hour episodes.

In 2018, CNBC launched a new version of the show hosted by Mandel, which ran until August 2019.

In the original version, a contestant picks one of 26 briefcases, each containing a cash prize ranging from a measly penny to a life-changing $1 million. After eliminating six cases and seeing those amounts removed from the board, “The Banker” calls with an offer to buy the contestant’s case. This leads to the show’s iconic question: “Deal or no deal?” The game continues until only two cases remain. If the contestant rejects the final offer, they can either keep their original case or swap it for the other, winning whatever cash is inside.

Returning to the original format is a logical move. After all, in-studio game shows are much cheaper to produce than the island version, and as the TV landscape proves time and again, you can’t go wrong with a classic.

Endemol Shine North America is also behind popular series such as MasterChef, Lego Masters, and another upcoming reboot, Fear Factor: House of Fear, set to premiere on Fox in January.