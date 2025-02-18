new-angle-of-delta-crash-shows-moment-of-crash-and-rotation

New footage clearly shows the moment a Delta plane crash-landed and burst into flames in Toronto.

A widely shared video captures the dramatic moment a plane carrying 80 passengers, including four cabin crew members who miraculously survived, skids onto the icy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport before erupting into flames.

Endeavor Flight 4819 from Minneapolis descends gracefully toward the runway before abruptly striking the ground. The impact triggers a burst of orange flames beneath the commercial jet as it skids along the tarmac, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air.

In the latest footage, the aircraft is also seen dramatically flipping over, tearing apart its left wing as it skids across the snowy track. Eventually, the plane disappears from view, swallowed by billowing clouds of smoke.

Delta reported that 21 passengers were hospitalized, with 19 of them discharged as of Tuesday.

An Investigation is Underway Following the Delta Plane Crash in Toronto

Investigators are probing the cause of Delta Flight 4819’s crash and overturn at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday. The airport’s CEO cited the “extreme conditions” in the days before the incident.

Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson, stated that the airport faced “extreme conditions” between Thursday and Sunday due to two separate storms.

“On Thursday and Sunday, we got more than 20 inches, 50 centimeters of accumulated snow. That is actually not typical. In fact, it is more snow within that time window than we received in all of last winter,” Flint explained at a press conference Tuesday, per ABC News. “There were many delays and cancellations across this part of Canada and the U.S. Northeast during this time, creating numerous flight delays and backlogs.”

The crash took place amid blowing snow and powerful wind gusts sweeping through the region. Ground-level winds reached speeds of 40 mph, with even stronger gusts recorded just a few hundred feet above.

When questioned about whether the weather may have played a role in the crash, Flint dismissed the inquiry entirely. “This would not be a time for us to have theory or to speculate,” she insisted.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is heading the investigation, with support from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Officials stated on Tuesday that investigators will examine the aircraft at its current location on the runway over the next two days.