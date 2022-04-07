Here’s Why Over 57,000 People Are Calling This Moisturizer Their ‘Holy Grail’

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Finding the perfect moisturizer is no easy task. Not only are there thousands of options to try, but there are also a lot of criteria to consider. Consistency, fragrance, and longevity are three major factors. Price and ease of purchase matter, too.

Moreover, everyone’s skin is unique—what works for one might not work for another. Ideally, a moisturizer would correct over-dryness and oiliness while still being gentle enough for the most sensitive skin.

I spent years searching high and low for such a Goldilocks moisturizer. (I even have the half-used jars and breakouts to prove it.) However, I’m pleased to announce that my search for the holy grail of moisturizers is finally over.

But don’t just take my word for it—over 57,000 happy customers feel the same way.

The Holy Grail’s At The Drugstore

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Face Gel is an Amazon #1 best-seller with over 57,000 five-star reviews, and it’s easy to see why. The gel moisturizer checks all boxes: featherlight, non-comedogenic, and affordable.

As it turns out, this holy grail was hiding in plain sight at the drugstore. Despite its high-quality formula and potent efficacy, you can snag a jar of this miracle product for less than $20. And according to tens of thousands of reviewers, it beats out their pricey boutique products every time.

“I used to use Clinique Moisture Surge, but it’s so expensive that I had to try something else,” one customer wrote. “This is very similar to Clinique without the hefty price tag.”

“I am 73 years old and cannot believe the difference in my skin after using this product for less than two weeks,” wrote another. “I’ve spent a lot of money on skincare. This moisturizer is way less expensive but oh, so much more.”

It’s Full Of Anti-Aging Magic

(Neutrogena)

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost gel’s secret ingredient is hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a hydrator found naturally in the skin that attracts moisture and locks it in. As our skin ages, we lose some of this acid, causing our skin to appear dull and dry.

Hydro Boost replenishes your skin’s hyaluronic acid, reducing fine lines and wrinkles and helping the skin appear more supple after just one use. “It leaves my face feeling smooth and supple, rejuvenated, visibly reduced sagging and wrinkles developing around my eyes and mouth. I’m 63, and I’m sold!” A happy customer wrote.

“Great for dry, sensitive skin,” another adds. “I’m almost 30 and have the struggle of trying to find something that is anti-aging and won’t cause a breakout. Life’s not fair when you have wrinkles and acne. Just bought my second jar.”

But in true holy grail fashion, this Hydro Boost gel isn’t just for aging skin.

Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin

This miraculous moisturizer is great for all skin types, from normal to oily to acne-prone. This soothing gel formula is even gentle enough for those suffering from skin disorders. It also soothes sensitivity and dryness caused by harsh acne treatments, like Accutane.

“I’ve found 99% of moisturizers, cleansers, and lotions make me break out,” one reviewer wrote. “My skin hates me. But this right here is everything I could’ve ever wanted from a skincare item. I have never had a breakout or bad reaction to it.”

“My mom and younger brother both have seborrheic dermatitis,” the same reviewer continues. “They’ve been shopping around for a moisturizer that soothes their skin and helps with the sensitivity and flakiness. Both of them have tried this moisturizer and ended up buying it for themselves.”

On her dermatologist’s recommendation, a 45-year-old customer with acne-prone skin tried Hydro Boost gel. “I’ve never looked back. [The moisturizer] feels so clean, and my acne went right away after I switched to it.”

It Smells As Good As It Feels

Amazing benefits aside, a nasty fragrance or gross, slimy texture would be enough to turn all the above points moot. Luckily, Hydro Boost’s smell and consistency are two of this product’s most-loved qualities.

“This moisturizer will change your life,” one review reads. “The smell is so refreshing, and the consistency is so light. It just feels like you’re applying a water serum to your face.” This reviewer added that the standard Hydro Boost jar is also TSA-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about finding a travel-size version—score.

“It smells SO GOOD,” wrote another. “Kind of like a ‘clean’ scent with just a touch of the lightest jasmine undernote. Somehow, it feels super refreshing and relaxing at the same time.”

A 57-year-old reviewer adds, “I wish I had known about this product sooner. This absorbs in and isn’t a greasy layer sitting on top of my face like a lot of other moisturizers. It feels refreshing, too—almost like I’ve cleaned and moisturized in one swoop. It’s my go-to blast of coolness for my face on a hot day.”

Get Your Hands On Your Holy Grail

In addition to thousands of positive reviews, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost has also gotten some institutional kudos. It won the 2020 People Beauty Award and the 2019 Allure Readers’ Choice Award. It’s also a reported favorite of Kerry Washington and Kim Kardashian.

I’ve been using Hydro Boost for the past three years and have no plans of stopping. This moisturizer smooths and calms my skin without turning my T-zone into an oil slick. Even if you and I don’t share the same skin type, surely there’s a match for you among the 57,000 positive reviews.



Moreover, I can personally attest to how amazing it smells and feels (and that it’s worth every penny). I’ve tried switching to generic versions of this product to save a few dollars, and they really don’t compare. The scent, consistency, and efficacy of the original Hydro Boost Water Gel are unmatched.

The results (and reviews) speak for themselves. You don’t have to look for the holy grail of moisturizers anymore. Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel is just a click away, patiently waiting to become your new favorite product.

