Netflix Top 5 Movies Right Now Revealed

It’s another holiday weekend in the U.S., as many Americans are taking a long weekend to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Lots of people are using their down time to watch movies on Netflix, so let’s check in on the top titles currently on the platform.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Jan. 18, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

4. An Unexpected Valentine

Official Synopsis: “A chance encounter on Valentine’s Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day.”

3. People We Meet on Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.”

2. Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Official Synopsis: “The film is a retelling of a true story: the shocking murder of Bill McGuire, whose body was found in three separate suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay in 2004. His wife, Melanie, became the main suspect and the center of a highly publicized trial.”

1. The Rip

Official Synopsis: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size o