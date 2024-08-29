netflix-star-julian-ortega-dead-at-41-after-collapsing-on-beach

Julián Ortega, the actor from Netflix’s Elite, passed away on Sunday after collapsing on a beach in Spain. He was 41 years old.

Initially thought to have drowned, Ortega’s cause of death was later clarified by authorities, who reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest on the shore of Zahora beach in Barbate, as stated by the Spanish news outlet, the Olive Press.

Paramedics reportedly worked for 30 minutes to revive Ortega in front of onlookers at the La Calima beach bar. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ortega played the role of Encargado in six episodes of Netflix’s acclaimed teen drama Elite. The show is among Netflix’s most established Spanish originals. Its eighth and final season recently premiered on July 26 on the platform.

Additionally, he appeared in Caronte, Nunc Et in Hora, Untameable, and The Countryside, per IMDb.

Fellow Actors Mourn the Passing of Julian Ortega on Social Media

Following the announcement of Ortega’s death, heartfelt tributes from those who knew him began to flood in.

Actor Paco Collado was among the first to mourn Ortega on social media.

“It was a great pleasure @julianortega_7 to play your father in @elpuebloserie you left us with sympathy, generosity and professionalism, many hugs friend and also to your family, a real shame in the prime of your youth, RIP Julian,” he wrote on X (translated from Spanish).

“Today the profession loses an exceptional colleague, an incredible actor, and an unforgettable human being. A big, big hug to your parents,” Actress Silvia Marsó wrote.

“Gloria Muñoz, José Antonio Ortega, and all their family, friends and colleagues. Always our heart, dear Julian,” she added.

Meanwhile, actor Fernando Tejero reportedly added he was “broken with pain, dear colleague. What a great actor and what a beautiful person you are, Julian Ortega… fly high, hugs to your father and mother.”

Ortega’s Instagram comments are also filled with heartfelt messages from fans and fellow actors mourning his passing.

His last post was published on March 19.

It included a heartfelt tribute to a show that Ortega contributed to. In Spanish, he said that the crew he worked with “made me learn, enjoy and freak out so much in colors.”