Netflix Star Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts Dead at 45

Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts, star of Netflix’s Tex Mex Motors, has passed away at the age of 45 following a brief battle with stomach cancer.

Pitts had gearhead fans from around the world. His show and YouTube channel followed automotive enthusiasts as they transported cars from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, and restored them to their former glory.

Pitts passed away on Sunday, just hours after sharing a poignant YouTube video in which he announced his cancer diagnosis and bid farewell to his fans. His videographer, Jeff, later confirmed the news of his death in a pinned comment.

In his final video, Rob disclosed his cancer diagnosis for the first time, explaining that he had been feeling unwell since last year. Concerned about his health, he sought medical assistance after experiencing significant weight loss.

“I went to urgent care a few times and they treated my symptoms but didn’t get to the root of the problem,” he wrote in a caption in the video.

While filming the second season of Tex Mex Motors, he started experiencing symptoms similar to acid reflux. After a visit to the ER in March, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer, having initially thought he was dealing with gallbladder problems.

“It’s been rough,” he wrote in the captions of the video. “More bad days than good but hanging in there. I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me.”

Pitts then detailed his many accomplishments. He lived his gearhead dreams of owning his own business and restoring cars. He enjoyed success with videos on YouTube for years, leading to a successful Netflix show (which he completed filming of season 2 for).

Most of all, he married the love of his life.

“Luckily she doesn’t mind doing long-term things with a short-term guy,” he wrote in the captions.

Image via YouTube / @rabbits_used_cars

He also encouraged fans to seek medical attention if they suspected any health concerns.

Fans Write Heart-Wrenching Tributes to Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts

An outpouring of support and raw emotion flooded the comments to Rob ‘The Rabbit’ Pitts’ farewell video. It’s striking to read heart-wrenching messages from men that stereotypically keep emotions bottled up.

“I don’t think he understands how many grown ass men are sitting in their living room, watching this on their phone, bawling their eyes out… Rob was a real one…,” one fan lamented.

“I am a 77-year-old man, enjoyed your stories for years. Sitting at the kitchen table having coffee, crying,” another fan added.

“54 yr old male in [the] same situation tears falling into my coffee this Am. Beautifully simple and sincere,” a third mourner wrote.