Netflix Sitcom Star Gets Engaged to Partner

Netflix star Jermelle Simon and influencer Obio Jones just proved that friends who slay together stay together—now they’re engaged…

The 32-year-old content creator proposed to The Upshaws star, 36, on April 25 during an intimate gathering with family, per PEOPLE.

Jones and Simon’s love story started with a digital connection when Jones sent Simon a congratulatory message after watching an episode of his Netflix sitcom. “He DM’d to congratulate/compliment me on my performance on the show. Real smooth like, but friendly for sure,” Simon told PEOPLE.

That connection turned into a friendship and eventually something more after a date at downtown LA’s Joyce.

“He’s always been fine, but what drew me in was how intentionally nice he was/is,” gushed Jones. “‘Are we sure we want to risk our friendship for romance?’,” Jones admitted to wondering.

In the end, they decided to leap. Although the couple chose not to reveal how long they’ve been officially dating, saying they “want to keep something offline,” they’ve shared more about their life together since Simon came out as gay last October on National Coming Out Day.

“Loving [Obio] didn’t feel like I was betraying myself,” Simon told the outlet. “I think he does a beautiful job of being mindful and aware of others. If there is a way he can help, he will.”

The Proposal Between the Content Creator and Netflix Star Took Place In Front of Family

Over the past few months, Jones and Simon (who has three children from a previous relationship) discussed marriage but set no firm timeline. Jones knew Simon would want something intimate. After moving in together last month, Jones decided to make a plan.

“On the day we got the keys, everyone was looking at their rooms and roaming the home,” Jones recalled. “[Jermelle and I] were in our primary room, and I had the kids come in one by one and hand him congratulations notes with I love you’s and sweet descriptions of who he’s been to them, and what family meant. He thought it was just in regards to the house, but I got on one knee and boom!”

Jones proposed to Simon with a Cartier ring covered in diamonds at their new home, surrounded by family. While they had already been planning to get married, Simon admitted he didn’t expect the proposal to happen then.

“[It was] a complete surprise, actually. I say that because normally, I would have some sort of idea about a thing. [Obio] involved the children, and everyone that was important to me, and no one said a thing,” Simon explained. “I think it made it that much more special to me because not only was I ready, but I was genuinely surprised, which almost never happens.”

The Couple Details Having a ‘Relationship That’s Public, Not a Public Relationship

According to PEOPLE, Jones and Simon are well-known figures within Black LGBTQ+ communities. While they recognize their online presence, Jones explains that their posts aren’t primarily driven by a desire for engagement. Instead, it’s simply an extension of the content Jones has always created.

“I built an online presence around showing my life and the people that are involved in it (my dad, siblings, etc), and now it involves my fiancé. “We don’t overthink it – we may benefit if we did,” Jones detailed. “We just have fun, and the house is full of tripods, so it’s easy to push “record.”

The couple also have something of a mantra to live by.

“We also don’t forget that we’re in a relationship that’s public, not a public relationship.”

So, aside from serving up fun content, what’s next for the dynamic duo?

“We’re going to give ourselves another month to stop mistakenly calling each other boyfriend, and then jump into planning mode,” Jones told the outlet.

“I think within a month or so, we will decide if we want a wedding planner or not,” Simon added. “For now, we’re just taking a moment to be present with it.”