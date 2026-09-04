Netflix Show to Tackle ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry’s Life (and His Sister Is Speaking Out)

Netflix is releasing a three-part documentary series that will take viewers through the life and death of Friends actor Matthew Perry.

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“From 1994 to 2004, across 236 episodes, Matthew Perry made the world laugh as Chandler Bing on the era-defining sitcom Friends. As the quick-witted, self-effacing heart of the series, Perry spun everyday anxieties into some of television’s most quoted lines — and became, for millions, their favorite Friend,” Netflix said in a press release.

“But the real-life Perry was just as outspoken about the pain behind the laughter, which stemmed from the battle with addiction he endured for much of his life. When he died following an accidental overdose, in October 2023, at age 54, the world mourned not only a comedic icon but an advocate whose candor about his illness had become a legacy of its own.”

The docuseries, called The One About Matthew Perry, which references the titles of Friends episodes, will premiere on October 27, 2026.

Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick will provide “never-before-heard testimonies” alongside Perry’s best friends. There will also be unreleased family photos and videos from his life before the fame, and firsthand memories from those who love him.

But the film will also address the darker sides of his personal struggles.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” his sister said.

“As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

The docuseries’ director, Emmy winner Mary Robertson, also shared her thoughts on the project.

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” she said.

“Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”