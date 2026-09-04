‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Weigh in as Show’s Final Episode Airs on MTV

Jersey Shore fans are lamenting the show’s swan song, with the reality TV juggernaut’s latest iteration airing its final episode last night.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, no gym pump or tanning bed session could ever hope to overcome the utter despair fans are feeling in the wake of the show leaving MTV’s airwaves after 17 years (in one form or another).

MTV previously announced that the reality franchise’s latest iteration, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, wouldn’t be renewed for a 9th season; the series’ final episode aired last night (Set. 3).

An emotional montage from the show’s final episode was posted to X. The replies to the gut-wrenching footage are filled with fans’ tears flowing like Niagara Falls.

The Shore House brought them together, but everything that came after made them family. From Jersey Shore to Family Vacation, the memories really do speak for themselves.

Jersey Shore for life. 🥹🫶🦆 #JSFamilyVacation #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/jv2S5miSPB — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) September 4, 2026

“I cried thinking about the fact I won’t get to see another episode of them. Now to see it I’m devastated,” one emotional fan wrote on X. “this can’t be the end! grew up with them ! say it ain’t so !” another fan added.

“I can’t fathom not seeing you every week on my tv. I’ve been watching from day one. You all are like my distant crazy Italian family members,” a third fan wrote.

Yet another fan thanked the Jersey Shore cast for nearly two decades of memories.

“Thank you so much for all of the years of memories and laughs. Thank you for letting us into your lives as well. Well done!!!” they wrote.

Meanwhile, at least one Jersey Shore fan had high hopes for the future…

“I’m sure they’ll reboot it in 15 years when the kids get older,” they speculated before adding: “But if not, it was great while it lasted.”

In fairness to the fans above, Jersey Shore leaving MTV does mark the end of an era.

Jersey Shore aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012. It launched breakout reality TV stars like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The show remained a constant for fans for years to come, with spin-offs including Snooki & JWoww, The Pauly D Project, Double Shot at Love, and the latest, Family Vacation.

So far, there are no plans for a follow-up series.