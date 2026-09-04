george-strait-to-headline-big-music-festival

Country music legend and national treasure George Strait is set to headline a stacked music festival next year.

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The “Check Yes or No” singer will top Albuquerque, New Mexico’s “Boots in the Park” music festival next May. Other beloved, fan-favorite country artists like Zach Top, Jon Pardi, and icons Brooks & Dunn will be joining Strait from May 14-16, 2027. Jason Aldean is also set to perform.

“New Mexico, it’s been way too long,” the 74-year-old Strait said in a press release. “While I’m not sure where else this next year will take us, I do know we can’t wait to see everyone at Boots In The Park next May.”

George Strait performs in 2025. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart)

“Albuquerque has shown us time and time again that New Mexico knows how to throw a country party,” Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events, gushed. “For 2027, we wanted to create something truly legendary. Expanding Boots In The Park to three days and bringing George Strait, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Zach Top, Jon Pardi and more together on one lineup is an incredible moment for country music fans. This is going to be one unforgettable weekend.”

George Strait Hasn’t Performed in a Big Music Festival Since 2021

60,000 music fans hit “Boots in the Park” in 2026. The roster included rappers-turned-country singers Post Malone and Jelly Roll. The music festival plans to bring back popular features like line dancing lessons, whiskey tasting, and cornhole alongside the music for 2027.

This is also something of a long-awaited Albuquerque return for George Strait. The Amarillo by Morning” singer last performed there way back in 2013. This will also be the King of Country Music’s first festival appearance since 2021.

Tickets for the upcoming festival go on presale Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. MT. Meanwhile, general ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. MT.