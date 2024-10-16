Neo-Nazi Dies After Falling 200 Feet While Climbing Hitler’s Favorite Mountain

A German neo-Nazi has died after he plummeted nearly 200 feet from where he believed is Adolf Hitler’s “favorite” mountain.

According to German media outlet Merkur, 37-year-old Andreas Münzhuber, who was a senior member of the Bavaria faction of the neo-Nazi group The Third Way, was climbing Untersberg mountain on a 30-person tour when he stumbled on an exposed wet root. He then fell approximately 196 feet down a rocky terrain. His death occurred on Sept. 29.

Utensberg is described as being nearly 6,500 feet high. It is considered Adolf Hitler’s favorite view. He even constructed his notorious Eagle’s Nest military retreat location near the summit. The Telegraph also reported that the area has become an “attraction” to those who admire the late infamous tyrant.

German news outlets further reported that various right-wing extreme groups are communicating through Telegram and Facebook to collect donations for the late Münzhuber. They wish to construct a memorial stone where the Neo-Nazi had fallen on what he believed was a mountain favored by Hitler. They also wish to raise funds for the man’s wife and child.

The group has so far raised $7,000 for the memorial and $13,000 for the man’s family.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Warned About the Rise of Neo-Nazis Earlier This Year

According to BBC, German chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of “neo-Nazis and their dark networks” earlier this year. He called on people to fight against racism and anti-Semitism. This encouraged thousands to march in Dusseldorf in protest against far-right activists in January.

“New reports are emerging all the time: about neo-Nazis and their dark networks,” Scholz explained. “At the same time, right-wing populists are gaining ground, fuelling fear and sowing hatred. But this development is not something we simply have to accept.”

Scholz called on Germans to stand up against neo-Nazis and defend Germany’s democracy. The pre-recorded speech marked the 79th anniversary since the infamous Auschwitz extermination camp was liberated by Soviet troops.

“Our country is on its feet right now,” Scholz continued. “Millions of citizens are taking to the streets in favour of democracy, respect and humanity for one another. After all, that’s what it’s all about. It is the cohesion of democrats that makes our democracy strong. Showing it confidently in public – as is happening now – feels good.”

Scholz also celebrated the milestone of Germany’s constitutional court ruling to cut funding to the radical right-wing party, Die Heimat.

The country continued to experience widespread demonstrations combating far-right extremism after major figures of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) attended a meeting to allegedly discuss mass deportations of citizens of foreign origin.