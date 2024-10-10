tech-ceo-justin-bingham-dead-at-40-after-falling-200-feet-while-climbing-at-national-park

Justin Bingham, the CEO of a Utah-based software company died over the weekend after a horrific 200-foot fall at Zion National Park.

According to the National Parks Service (NPS), Bingham was canyoneering near the exit of Heaps Canyon around 6 pm local time Saturday. The tech CEO was with 3 other climbers when he fell approximately 150 to 200 feet, all of whom were following their permitted itinerary.

After those climbing with Bingham reported the fall, both Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Using a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, first responders successfully extracted Bingham from the area. Unfortunately, however, he was pronounced dead before they were able to transport him to a hospital.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

Tech CEO Justin Bingham’s Coworkers Mourn His Death

Justin Bingham was CEO of a software company called Opiniion, which focuses on property management solutions. In the wake of his death, Opiniion released a statement mourning the late CEO.

“Justin was a visionary who believed in the power of genuine connections, both with our clients and within our team. His commitment to building meaningful relationships made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Justin’s spirit of adventure and dedication to living life fully will be deeply missed,” the company said.

“If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. ‘Everything is always going to work out.’ He told me so many times…. But he was right, and it usually did,” said President and COO Devin Shurtleff.

“Justin wasn’t just a leader here at Opiniion. He was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day,” Shurtleff added.

The exact cause of Justin Bingham’s death remains under investigation.