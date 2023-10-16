NeNe Leakes Is Considering An Open Marriage 2 Years After Her Husband’s Death

NeNe Leakes reveals that she is considering an open marriage after the death of her husband, Gregg Lakes.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Nene Leakes got emotional on her latest episode of Pillow Talk with Nene while talking about her deceased husband, Gregg Leakes. Two years after he lost his battle with cancer, Leakes had a candid chat about the emotional toll of staying with someone when love’s no longer in play.

“Maybe I should just marry whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not,” the 55-year-old told viewers. “Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner — a partner for life.”

Leakes expressed that even if the person in question isn’t an ideal match, “at least there’s someone.”

Bravo TV

“Maybe we will have an agreement that this person would be there for me and I would be there for them [during] hard times or medical times.”

Leakes went on to suggest that in her take on an open relationship, specific terms could be established, such as: “He will see whoever he wants to see. I will see whoever I want to see.”

“But doing that, you have to know that person will probably be talking to other people and loving other people and they’re just with you through the hard times,” NeNe continued.

Despite wanting someone by her side, the reality star concluded that an open relationship wasn’t right for her.

“I considered it but I know that it’s not who I am as a person. I really would want to be with somebody that really loves me and really… wanted to be there for me.”

YouTube

Gregg Leakes died from colon cancer in September 2021 at the age of 66. The real estate investor had been officially diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2018. He underwent six sessions of chemotherapy before going into remission for a few years. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in June 2021.

Leakes emotional rant comes after she visited the doctor and realized she didn’t know who to put down as an emergency contact.

“I got really emotional in the office. It came out of nowhere,” she said while holding back her tears. “In the past, I listed my husband as my emergency.”

Nene and Gregg Leakes first married in 1997, but divorced in 2011. Later, they decided to give their relationship another shot and got married again in 2013.

The couple share a 24-year-old son named Brentt.

(Walter McBride/WireImage)

A few months after her husband’s death, Leakes started dating Nyonisela Sioh in December 2021. At the time, their relationship was off to a bad start as Sioh’s wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh accused the former Bravolebrity of breaking up their marriage.

Instagram

Tehmeh-Sioh sued Leakes for “emotional distress” and “humiliation” for breaking up a “happy marital relationship” according to sources from Page Six.

Leakes denied all of Tehmeh-Sioh’s allegations.

Still, Leakes confirmed in July that she was “taking a break” from Sioh.

“It’s just not working at the moment,” Leakes said during a segment of Reality with The King Podcast.

Losing a loved one is tough. Here’s to Nene Leakes finding herself while she navigates grief and moves forward.