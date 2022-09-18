Nelly Furtado Makes First Red Carpet Appearance In Five Years And Looks Stunning

Nelly Furtado has been keeping a low profile for the past few years. While we all were wondering if the singer had indeed flown away, she let the world know this week that she is back and as stunning as ever.

She’ll Never Ever Fade

The singer finally returned to the red carpet this week for the first time in five years, and we couldn’t be happier. On September 11, 2022, Furtado stepped onto the red carpet at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

(Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

She revealed her toned physique and glowing skin to the delight of fans around the world. All eyes were on the singer as she showed off a glamorous form-fitting black dress with cut-outs around the torso and an off-the-shoulder look.

Although the singer has been out of the public eye for a few years, she isn’t missing a beat as she steps back into the spotlight. Even though she rarely posts on Instagram (her account has a grand total of five posts), one of her posts is a behind the scenes video of her red carpet appearance. In the video, Furtado shows a 360 degree view of her alluring dress by Marc Andrew Smith, accented with understated gold jewelry.

Is Furtado Returning To The Spotlight?

The singer made her return to the red carpet to promote the new variety show, Lido TV. Furtado stars in an episode of the show, created by comedian and musician Lido Pimienta. The show is a mix of comedy, variety, and, of course, music.

Furtado has been out of the spotlight since releasing her last album, The Ride. While promoting the album’s release in 2017, she appeared on the show Loose Women, discussing her music and personal life. In the interview, Furtado shares how she took a step back from music because she wanted to slow down and spend more time with family. Her daughter, Nevis Gahunia, was born in 2003 while Furtado was touring. In the interview, Furtado shares that “I took too much on. I was a mother. I was on the road … It was all a lot.”

Now that Furtado’s daughter is entering adulthood, could this mean that the singer is making a comeback? We certainly hope so! She’s set to perform in December at the Beyond the Valley festival in Australia. Plus, if her recent posts on Instagram offer any clues, Furtado appears to be ready to step back into the spotlight.

