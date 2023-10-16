Nelly and Ashanti Rekindle Their Relationship a Decade After Their Split

We’re feeling all of the nostalgic vibes after Nelly and Ashanti’s Instagram official announcement!

That’s right—Nelly and Ashanti are back and better than ever. According to Just Jared, the 48-year-old rapper and 43-year-old singer aren’t strangers when it comes to dating. In fact, they first began dating 20 years ago, back in 2003. In 2013, the couple called it quits—but not for long!

The “Air Force Ones” rapper made his relationship with the “Only U” singer social media official on her 43rd birthday. What a special birthday gift!

Instagram

In Nelly’s post, he shared a montage of photos of himself with Ashanti, both old and new. The montage was set to his song with Chris Lane, “Birthday Girl”

He captioned the post, “One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Ashanti, completely smitten, replied in the comments, “Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!!🥰😘 love ya!!!!”

Instagram

Ashtanti’s fans also took to the comment section to wish the singer a very happy birthday.

Has Ashanti Been Dropping Hints About Her Relationship?

We think so! At the 2023 MTV VMAs in September, Ashanti’s outfit did the talking for her.

While the singer’s green and gold sparkling gown garnered praise, her clutch—featuring a photo of her and Nelly—caught everyone’s eyes.

According to People, she and Nelly are “In a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun.”

Instagram

Luckily for fans, the rekindled relationship might even mean another future collaboration between Ashanti and Nelly.

When asked if fans could expect another collaboration from the duo, she said, “Maybe!” while being led through the crowd at the awards show.

While Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship has been something of a mystery for the past 20 years, we’re glad to see them finally stepping out together again. Here’s to a happy future for the reunited couple!