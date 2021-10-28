Fox News Host Condemns ‘Hyper-Politicized’ Vaccine Stance After Breakthrough Case

Fox News host Neil Cavuto recently revealed he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. In his first interview since revealing his diagnosis, Cavuto gave an update on how he and his wife, who also tested positive for COVID, are doing. He also made an impassioned plea condemning the “hyper-politicized” discussion surrounding vaccines.

Neil Cavuto’s First Post-COVID Interview

On October 19, news broke that the Your World with Neil Cavuto host had tested positive for COVID-19. Cavuto, who is 63-years-old and has several underlying conditions that made him vulnerable to the virus, credited his fully vaccinated status as the reason for his mild case of COVID, which has led to the deaths of over 700,000 Americans.

Cavuto gave his first interview since his diagnosis on MediaBuzz, assuring viewers, “I’m feeling better.” He added that his wife, Mary, had also tested positive for the novel virus soon after he did. “I feel bad about that. The dog’s OK, so hopefully that remains the case,” Cavuto joked. The discussion soon moved on to the “hyper-politicized” nature of the vaccine.

Cavuto acknowledged that getting the vaccine was a “private decision,” but he still insisted that the vaccine was the best way to protect yourself and others. “Half the cases on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised, people like me who have had and have MS or prior heart situations or cancer,” he explained. In the 1980s, Cavuto battled cancer and in 2016, he underwent open heart surgery.

Breakthrough COVID Cases In The News

With most breakthrough COVID cases occurring in people over the age of 65 and with underlying conditions, Cavuto pleaded with viewers to get the shot if they could. “In the end, if you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from this, we’d all be better off.”

Though there’s been a highly politicized debate swirling around the COVID vaccine, Cavuto urged people to “take the political speaking points and toss them. I beg you, toss them.”

One Final Plea From Cavuto

He added, “This is not about left or right. This is not about who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone regardless of political persuasion is coming down with this…I’m begging you to think of what’s good not only for yourself but for those around you.”

Hopefully his message reached the people who would benefit most from it.