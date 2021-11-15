‘NCIS’ Fans Upset Over Mark Harmon Erasure After Star Exits Show

Fans were disappointed when Mark Harmon announced his departure from NCIS after 18 years, but most understood his desire to explore different roles. However, the show’s Instagram account was flooded with angry comments from fans after they posted a photo from an upcoming episode.

Fans Slam NCIS: ‘The Gang Is Not All Here’

The photo contains show characters McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) discussing a case with newcomers Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight (Katrina Law). Fans didn’t mind the post, but took issue with the caption: “The gang’s all here and READY for an all-new episode of #NCIS.”

The comment section was quickly flooded with viewers of the show who missed Harmon’s presence and trashed the show for what they viewed as “retconning.” “No, the gang is not all here. You are missing the leader that is Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Stop retconning Gibbs’ existence! BRING GIBBS BACK!” one angry fan wrote.

NCIS Didn’t ‘Retcon’ Harmon’s Character

While it’s understandable that many fans are upset that one of their favorite characters has exited the show, it’s unfair to accuse NCIS of retconning Harmon’s character. Gibbs, the character Harmon has been playing for 18 years, decided to end his career in law enforcement. The show isn’t pretending he didn’t exist, or writing him off without wrapping up any loose ends. There’s even a chance he’ll show up in later episodes.

Showrunner Steve Binder released a statement following Harmon’s departure that read, “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

While many fans are still sad about Harmon’s departure from the show, others are warming to the new cast. “I’m loving this new team dynamic …..the new guys are fitting in well and the humor is back,” someone wrote. Another added, “I miss Gibbs but I’m liking Parker more and more!”