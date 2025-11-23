NBA Player Dies From Effects of Previous Spinal Cord Injury: Rodney Rogers Was 54

Former Wake Forest star and 12-year NBA veteran Rodney Rogers has passed away at 54.

Videos by Suggest

Wake Forest announced Saturday that Rogers died Friday. The No. 9 overall pick in the 1993 NBA draft, Rogers had been paralyzed from the shoulders down since a dirt bike accident in November 2008. According to a statement from the National Basketball Players Association released on behalf of his family, Rogers died of natural causes related to his spinal cord injury.

“The last 17 years have been both challenging and profoundly blessed,” the NBPA statement reads. “Through every moment, Rodney remained a light — positive, motivated, and full of the quiet strength that inspired everyone around him.”

Rodney Rogers speaks with former Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Dave Odom at BB&T Field in 2009. (Photo by Brian A. Westerholt/Getty Images)

In 1991, Rogers was named Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year and, in 1993, became the Player of the Year. The Demon Deacons later retired his No. 54 jersey. Known as the “Durham Bull” during his prep career, the athletic 6-foot-7 forward scored nearly 9,500 points in the NBA and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2000.

Rogers’ Injury Led to the Creation of a Foundation in His Name

Rogers’ injury led to the creation of a foundation in his name, dedicated to supporting individuals with spinal cord injuries and promoting resilience. In 2022, Wake Forest recognized him with the Distinguished Alumni Award and an honorary degree.

“Rodney is the strongest person I have ever met, physically and mentally. His resilience was evident in the fight he showed every single day, “Rogers’ former Demon Deacons teammate Randolph Childress said in a statement released by the school. “I’ve said this before, and I still mean it today: he was the best athlete ever to walk onto Wake Forest’s campus. He meant so much to so many people, and I feel profoundly blessed to have been with him yesterday.”

Rodney Rogers Entered the NBA as a Junior

Rogers played at Wake Forest for three years, entering the NBA draft as a junior. During the 1992-93 season, he averaged 21.2 points and led the team to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. Rogers began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets. He later played for the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Rodney Rogers suited up for the New Jersey Nets in 2002. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“It’s easy to focus on his extraordinary talent, but what stood out to everyone who knew him was that he was every bit as remarkable as a human being,” Dave Odom, Rogers’ coach at Wake Forest, reflected. “He loved his teammates, he loved his family, he loved Wake Forest, and he loved the game of basketball. He loved playing for Wake Forest.”

“Every time we visited him, I walked away, reminding myself never to complain — because he never did. He faced life exactly as it came and made the very best of every moment. [Rogers] was a joy to watch as a basketball player, but he was an even greater man. He shared his strength, his spirit, and his life with everyone around him.”

According to the NBPA statement, Rogers is survived by his wife, Faye; daughters, Roddreka and Rydeiah; sons, Rodney II and Devonte; his mother, Estelle Spencer; and Eric Hipolito, whom Rogers considered a son.