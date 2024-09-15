NBA Legend Mitchell Wiggins, Father of Andrew Wiggins, Dead at 64

The NBA family is mourning after a big loss this weekend. Mitchell Wiggins, the father of Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins, passed away over the weekend. He was 64 years old.

Mitchell also played in the NBA from 1983 to 1987, where he played for the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

NBA Legend Mitchell Wiggins Dead at 64

There was a lot of speculation over the last two seasons about the state of Mitchell Wiggins’ health. On several occasions, Andrew had to recuse himself from the team because of family-related issues.

In the 2022-23 season, Wiggins only played 37 of 82 games for the Golden State Warriors. Shams Charania of The Athletic later reported that the star forward was away from the team because Mitchell was dealing with a “serious medical condition.”

Tributes Pour in For Late NBA Guard

After Mitchell’s death tributes began to pour in, paying homage to the late NBA player. Andrew’s brother, Nick, paid tribute to his dad with a heartfelt message.

“My whole entire life, I just wanted to be JUST LIKE YOU. Never felt a pain like this before. Sometimes I question God & ask why. This is one of those moments. I love you Pops,” Nick wrote on Instagram.

Following his passing the Rockets released a statement, expressing their condolences to his family.

“Today we mourn the passing of former Houston Rockets guard, Mitchell Wiggins,” the Rockets said in a statement on Friday. “Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Details about Wiggins’ death have still not been released.