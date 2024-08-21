NBA Legend and Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles Dies at 87

The NBA world is mourning today after the announcement of the passing of Golden State Warriors legend Al Attles. He was 87 years old.

Warriors Legend Al Attles Dead at 87

To say that Al Attles is a Warriors legend would be an understatement. He literally spent his entire career with the franchise. Attles played for the Warriors from 1960-71. He also spent his entire coaching career with the Warriors as an assistant from 1968-1995.

Following his passing the Warriors released a statement, calling Attles a “humantatian.”

“Alvin leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian,” the Warriors said in a statement. “We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him.”

Kevin Durant Details Decision to Join Golden State

One of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history continues to be the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder had home-grown and developed their own super team after selecting James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook in consecutive NBA Drafts, all of who would go on to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award at some point in their careers.

The trio ultimately split up, and Durant was the first to do so willingly after he left the Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. During an appearance on Chips, Durant detailed his decision to ultimately part from the franchise that drafted him.

“It was a basketball decision, but i also didn’t give a f***. I felt like i was absolutely the perfect fit on both sides of the ball for the Warriors and I felt like my game reached a point where I had to really see what that looked like. It felt like that move was a no-brainer,” Durant said to Warriors forward Draymond Green.

” I always knew that i wanted to end up in Golden State even though I had to go through the process of all those meetings. Just the way you guys handled yourselves in interviews, the way you guys played, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”