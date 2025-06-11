Navy Sailor Angelina Resendiz Found Dead After Going Missing In Norfolk, Virginia

Angelina Resendiz, a U.S. Navy Sailor, was found dead two weeks after she disappeared from her barracks in Norfolk, Virginia. The 21-year-old went missing on May 29, according to WTKR, and was last seen in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk.

On June 3, the Virginia State Police issued a “critically missing adult alert” on June 3. CBS News reported that the Norfolk Medical Examiner identified Resendiz’s body on Tuesday. Investigators discovered her remains one day prior in a wooded part of the city, said a law enforcement agency spokesperson.

The authorities have detained a Navy sailor in connection with Resendiz’s death, but they have not revealed their name. They are currently in pretrial confinement and will be tried under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

WTKR and NCIS reported that Resendiz served as a culinary specialist. Her mother, Esmeralda Castle, was extremely concerned for her daughter’s well-being one week ago.

“She calls my mother, she calls her brother, her sisters; she has friends—middle school friends she still talks to,” said Castle. Not contacting her family and friends was very out of character for Resendiz.

“My kid is missing, and she wouldn’t just unauthorized leave without permission,” her mother continued. “Angie’s too scared to miss work; she wouldn’t do that. Something is wrong, and I’m going to Virginia tomorrow to find out what I can because I need to start looking for my kid. I don’t know what’s going on.”

WVEC also spoke with the worried mother as she described her daughter. “She’s very kind. She’s very loving,” said Castle. “She just stopped existing Thursday. She’s spent no money, made no calls. She just stopped. She disappeared.”

Since they unveiled the Navy sailor’s tragic death, NCIS issued a statement. “NCIS has worked tirelessly in close coordination with Navy leadership, the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Search and Rescue, and numerous other federal and local law enforcement partners to pursue all leads since learning of Seaman Resendiz’ disappearance. NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice.”