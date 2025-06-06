USPS Van Hits And Kills Navy Veteran Who Was Checking His Mail

An 84-year-old Navy Veteran died after a USPS truck ran over him as he was checking his mail. This horrific accident happened on May 19 in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to veteran James Hofler, according to PEOPLE.

As Hofler went outside to check his mailbox around 2 PM, 53-year-old Amy Hudler, driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz mail truck, backed into him. Hudler immediately called emergency services and stayed at the scene, per the Independent.

Holfer was taken to two different hospitals in an attempt to save his life. Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries three days later on May 22.

“The investigation determined that 53-year-old Amy Hudler of Colington was operating a 2021 Mercedes-Benz mail carrier vehicle owned by the United States Postal Service,” said the Kill Devil Hills Police Department in a news release, via The Modesto Bee. “While backing northbound on Portsmouth Street, Hudler struck (James Hofler) as he was crossing the roadway from east to west to check his mailbox.”

Officials also noted how Hudler remained at the scene and was “fully cooperating with law enforcement.” First responders first took the veteran to Outer Banks Health Hospital in Nags Head. Later, they transferred him “to a higher-level medical facility” on the mainland.

According to his obituary, Hofler passed away at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. “Born on November 29, 1940, he was a resident of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and a proud US Navy veteran,” it read. We don’t know for how long or for which years he served.

The authorities gave their condolences to the grieving family, per ABC News 12. “The Kill Devil Hills Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the Hofler family during this difficult time,” it wrote. “We remind all motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant and exercise due caution on our roadways to help prevent future tragedies.”

Police have since charged the USPS worker with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.