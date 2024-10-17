Navy Parachutist Misses Target, Crash Lands on Mother and Child

Heads up! A Navy parachutist crash-landed onto a mother and her child during a Fleet Week performance in San Francisco.

The accident occurred on Sunday at Marina Green when a member of the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team, one of six participants, seemingly missed the designated landing zone.

Video footage of the incident captures a Navy parachutist, bearing a banner, descending and crashing into a crowd of spectators.

The mother and her child, who were both struck, sustained minor injuries. The mother was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, per local outlet KTVU.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority,” the Navy told the outlet. “We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause.”

Meanwhile, the parachutist was reported to be uninjured.

The reason behind the Navy parachutist landing outside the designated area was not made clear immediately.

Of course, onlookers flooded social media with their thoughts on the harrowing footage.

“Scary moment! Glad help arrived quickly hoping for a full recovery for those injured. Safety reviews will be crucial after this,” one denizen of X wrote. “Somebody gots some splainin to do,” a second user quipped.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery for the woman and child. It’s a reminder of how unpredictable these events can be, even with trained professionals,” a third onlooer chimed in.

Meanwhile, one X user was chagrined that the mother and her teen child weren’t more quick to get out of the way.

“So you mean to say people just STOOD there watching him fall and didn’t move, like WTF?” they bemoaned.

However, the Leap Frogs are seasoned pros at these jumps. Such incidents as the one in San Francisco are rare.

According to its website, the Navy states that the Leap Frogs have showcased their remarkable skills by executing gravity-defying demonstrations across the nation.

“Every member of the team has joined this performance group after years of real-world special operations work,” the Navy notes. “Comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combat Crewmen, Divers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, and Aircrew Survival Equipmentmen, the Leap Frogs demonstrate best-in-class training offered by Navy Special Warfare.”