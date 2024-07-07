bianca-censori-rocks-tight-spandex-outfit-at-san-francisco-science-museum-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori once again turned heads with her outfit choice while out and about – this time at the San Francisco Science Museum with Kanye West.

Censori and West visited the museum on Thursday, July 4. Censori rocked a pair of sheer white leggings and a strapless blue top. West sported a baggy white shirt and a pair of matching, loose-fitting pants.

The two were spotted walking about the museum and were captured together in multiple photos.

Kanye en Bianca Censori in een museum pic.twitter.com/1fBQQHE7Ff — Mies (@MiesBee) July 7, 2024

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were reported to be “totally engaged” with each other while they visited the museum. Allegedly they were recognised by a few visitors. But the two were given their privacy as they took in the exhibits.

Both Censori and West were named in a recent sexual assault lawsuit. The suit claims that Censori sent pornographic images to minors. Censori broke her silence on the claims of the suit last week via West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” Yiannopoulos said in a statement to Page Six.