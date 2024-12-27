natalie-portman-shows-off-her-beach-body-in-new-photos

Natalie Portman showcased her figure in a skimpy black bikini while enjoying a holiday getaway in St. Barts.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner was captured on Wednesday enjoying a playful moment in the ocean, wearing a black bikini. The sizzling snapshots were widely shared across social media.

Makeup-free and shielded by sunglasses, she kept a low profile for most of the outing. Despite this, Portman seemed to be in high spirits, savoring her winter getaway alongside a friend.

The ocean-side affair flaunted her toned legs, firm midsection, and pancake derriere.

After a quick swim in the ocean, she slipped into a white T-shirt and shorts, gathered her belongings, and left the beach.

Meanwhile, Portman sported yet another swimsuit on her holiday getaway. She was also pictured in a purple one-piece number.

One snap even saw the fit actress striding through the waves of the shoreline.

Of course, denizens of X weighed in on the Star Wars star’s ever ready beach body.

“She has a really toned, athletic figure. You can really tell she keeps herself in great shape,” one fan gushed. “I’m seeing abs????” a second fan exclaimed.

Natalie Portman is Living Her Best Life Following Her Recent Divorce

Portman’s vacation follows her July 2023 divorce filing from Benjamin Millepied, 47, amid allegations of his infidelity with 26-year-old Camille Étienne. In March 2023, French magazine Voici revealed that Natalie Portman had discovered Millepied was involved in an affair with the much younger climate activist.

Portman and Millepied officially finalized their separation this past March in Millepied’s home country, France. Despite their split, the Black Swan star continues to live in Europe, where she and Millepied are committed to co-parenting their two children: 12-year-old Aleph and 7-year-old Amalia.

The pair appeared to be on friendly terms and were spotted enjoying a family lunch with their two children in Los Angeles earlier this year, per Page Six.