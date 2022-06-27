Natalie Portman Sparkles With Husband At ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Premiere

The highly anticipated film Thor: Love And Thunder is due to be released on July 8, and star Natalie Portman’s presence in the film will no doubt help it to have a successful launch. While Chris Hemsworth of course plays the starring role, it was Portman’s beefed-up physique in the trailers that drove fans wild. Portman had all those muscles on display at the LA world premiere of the latest Marvel flick and her husband was there to share in her big night.

Natalie Portman Stuns On Red Carpet

Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only god of thunder in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder film. He’ll be joined in the new movie by Natalie Portman, who played his love interest in the first installment of the Marvel series. To reprise her role as Jane Foster this time around, Portman had to bulk up a bit as she was playing double duty as Mighty Thor.

The process took her about 10 months to achieve, but it’s far from the first time Portman has had to physically train up for a role. In preparation for her role in Black Swan, Portman dropped 20 pounds to portray a troubled ballerina. For most of 2020, however, she did the opposite, and all her hard work targeting her shoulders and arms definitely paid off.

Preparing For ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

When Portman appeared in the trailer she was almost unrecognizable, and it wasn’t just because she was dressed as Mighty Thor (complete with a helmet). Her arms were seriously jacked, making the famously petite actress look stronger than we’ve seen her before. Portman commented on fans’ reaction to her change in size in an interview with Variety.

She explained, “To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this. When you’re small—and also, I think, because I started as a kid—a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that.”

While she’s still fairly small (at only 5’3” she won’t make any world records for height), it’s clear that her newfound buff-ness has definitely been a confidence boost for her. Portman, who began her career as a child actress in Léon: The Professional, always looks lovely on the red carpet. Photos of her from the recent world premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder show her looking radiant.

Take A Look At The Cast On Premiere Night

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

We especially love the photos of Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. The parents of two looked like they were literally glowing, and it wasn’t just because of Portman’s glittering mini dress.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The off-the-shoulder, pale gold dress was certainly dazzling, but it was the striking couple that had all our attention. After ten years of marriage, Millepied and Portman’s ease with each other comes across loud and clear on the red carpet. They looked absolutely gorgeous together. Another successful premiere completed!

