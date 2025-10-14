Natalie Portman Mourns Her ‘Ultimate Hero’

Natalie Portman has deeply mourned a woman she called her “ultimate hero:” Jane Goodall.

The death of Jane Goodall has resulted in many celebrities coming out of the woodwork to mourn her death. And Natalie Portman is no exception. At least they actually met once.

Dame Jane Goodall was a brilliant and acclaimed scientist whose research significantly contributed to our knowledge of primates and our relationship. She pioneered research for decades, until her passing at 91 years old due to natural causes.

On October 1, she passed away. And word spread quickly.

The very next day, Natalie Portman took to Instagram to share her grief with her followers.

Natalie Portman Pays Tribute To Scientific Legend

The superstar actor made sure to spread the word with her millions of followers.

In the Instagram post, she included a photo of Natalie Portman and Jane Goodall during what looks like a recent meeting.

Next, she shared photos of Jane Goodall among chimpanzees and working hard. She wrote a heartwarming tribute to the lady herself.

“Jane Goodall was my ultimate hero,” Natalie Portman wrote. “As a scientist breaking new ground, as a woman breaking all expectations, and as a fierce voice for animals and our planet.”

“I am heartbroken that she is no longer with us, but her life’s work endures and inspires me to treasure what our mothers gave us, and what Mother Earth gives us, to be wild and not be limited by anyone’s expectations, to be patient and observe carefully as a religion, and to love deeply madly and ferociously our fellow beings on this planet.”

Instead of simply mourning her loss, Natalie Portman took the chance to write what we should take from her powerful passing.

Her fans chimed in with their own grief.

“It’s absolutely devastating to see pillars of kindness and compassion exit this world when we are in such desperate need of those qualities. May her memory be a blessing always,” one wrote.

“Her work will live forever with us, as will her kind hearted spirit and love for the earth,” echoed one more.