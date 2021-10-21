Nastia Liukin Looks Unrecognizable As A Red Head In Poison Ivy Show Off

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin stunned her Instagram followers with a sneak peek of her Halloween costume. The gold medalist dazzled as Batman villainess Poison Ivy in a form-fitting green bodice that showed off her long legs. Liukin looks almost unrecognizable as a red-head, and it’s seriously a great color on her.

Nastia Liukin Goes For Gold In Poison Ivy Costume

Halloween is just around the corner and Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin is clearly in the mood for some costume fun. That’s probably why she delighted her fans with a few snapshots of herself rocking a Poison Ivy costume that fit the 31-year-old like a dream.

Liukin, who was born in Moscow, showed off her seemingly endless legs with a tight, green bodysuit made out of shimmering fabric. The high cut of the bodice made Liukin’s legs look longer than should have been possible, helped along by the retired gymnast’s semi-transparent platform heels.

Is This The Perfect Poison Ivy Costume?

In the first two photos of the post, Liukin poses with one hand over her head, drawing attention to the long, bright red wig she wore. On top of the wig sat a crown of green leaves, pulling the costume all the way together. The brightly colored hairpiece is a beautiful compliment to Liukin’s tan skin, much of which is on full display.

Somehow this costume is even more revealing than Liukin’s gymnastic uniforms thanks to the fact that it’s sleeveless and cut so high up on her hips. For a woman who stands only three inches over five feet, she certainly has some enviably long legs! We’d bet she’s about 90% legs in these pictures.

The very last part of Liukin’s Instagram post is a short looping video. The camera is zoomed in close to her face, letting fans get an up-close and personal look at Liukin’s makeup, which features long lashes, cherry red lipstick, and a beguiling blush on her cheeks. She perfectly nailed both Poison Ivy’s sexiness as well as her earthy vibes.

We Can’t Get Enough Of Liukin As A Red Head

Liukin’s Instagram page is filled with gorgeous photos of the typically blonde athlete, but this is one of the first times we’ve seen her rock a totally different hair color. This is also definitely more skin than we’re used to seeing from Liukin, not that we’re complaining.