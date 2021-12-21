Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment

NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Has Something To Say About The ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Inspired By His Interview

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has found himself in the middle of political controversy after a post-race interview recently.

By Remy Carreiro
December 21, 2021 | 5:00 p.m. CST
NASCAR driver Brandon Brown in his race suit and a baseball hat.
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has found himself in the middle of political controversy after a post-race interview recently. Now that the “Let’s Go Brandon” cheer has become a code for some of President Biden’s critics, and it’s all very caustic and reflective of an angry society looking to point fingers with one NASCAR driver stuck in the center of it, he’s not very happy about it.

Listen Closely

It all started when Brown was in the process of winning his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast was there interviewing Brown post-race when the crowd behind them started chanting “F***Joe Biden.” Stavast told Brown the crowd was saying “Let’s Go Brandon Brown.” Something Brown says he wasn’t aware of at the moment.

Recently, Brown expressed that he knows very little about Biden and though he is annoyed at the inflation of gas and other necessities, he by no means hates the man and doesn’t want his name associated with anything hateful or even anything remotely political. Now that the chant “let’s go Brandon” is now code for “F*** Joe Biden”, it isn’t something Brown comfortable with at all.

The chant has already spread across many sports and live events, taking on a sort of supernatural life of its own. Hate-filled speech disguised as a supportive chant. It’s a microaggression turning into a macroaggression before society’s eyes, with Brown unwittingly at the center of it all.

Keep Politics Out of NASCAR

The saying has become so synonymous with hating Biden that shirts and hats are now being produced with the saying on it, and there are rumors about the chant popping up in other places from Yankees games to Texas A&M games. It has become so mainstream, in fact, that a Southwest Airlines pilot is being investigated for allegedly saying it over the loudspeaker on a flight.

Brown has expressed how he wishes the chant could be co-opted into something more universally positive like “Let’s Go America”, but the likelihood of this chant being turned into something positive after already being turned into something so vitriolic seems very slim. Brown has said he has “zero interest in politics“, but it seems politics found him in the worst way.

Brown also went in to say how the NASCAR Xfinity win should’ve been a dream moment for him, but when you hear that in the background, it sort of sucks the air out of your celebration. Yes, hate speech does have a tendency to do that.

More Trending News

The Secret To Alyson Hannigan’s Long Lasting Marriage With Husband Alexis Denisof
‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith Looks Younger Than Her Son In Unbelievable New Pic
Bette Midler Apologizes For Recent ‘Poor, Illiterate’ West Virginia Comment, But Doesn’t Take Back Everything
‘Devastated’ Simon Cowell Releases Statement About Heartbreaking Death
Queen Elizabeth Sent Meghan And Harry’s Son A Very Odd Christmas Gift Last Year
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.